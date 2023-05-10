Incendiary share “Lie of Liberty,” announce Rough Trade NYC in-store

Long Island hardcore band Incendiary have shared another taste of their first album in six years, Change The Way You Think About Pain. It's called "Lie of Liberty," and the band says, "The word 'liberty' has been hijacked by a certain cohort of people to excuse selfish and apathetic behavior as part of a vague, pseudo-Libertarian worldview. This song is a reflection of this trend that most of us have seen in our post-COVID daily life." Listen below.

Incendiary have also added an in-store happening at Rough Trade NYC on May 30, which is apparently selling fast, so act quick. They've also got a sold-out album release show at Brooklyn Monarch on June 17 and they're playing Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest.