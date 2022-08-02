Inclination announce debut LP (exclusive vinyl & new song ft. Indecision vocalist)

Pre-order Inclination's debut album on black & orange vinyl.

Earlier this year, Louisville hardcore band Inclination (who count Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale as a member) released the killer two-song single, "Thoughts and Prayers" / "A Decision" (ft. One Step Closer's Ryan Savitski and Magnitude's Russell Bussey), and now they've announced their debut album, Unaltered Perspective, due October 21 via Pure Noise. It was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson, and it features both recent singles, as well as the just-released "Epidemic." The new song finds Inclination putting a fresh spin on '90s-style metallic hardcore, and it features an actual '90s legend: Indecision vocalist Tom Sheehan. Vocalist Tyler Short says:

The message in "Epidemic" stems from the wanton destruction brought on by the pharmaceutical industry in the Unite States. Politicians and policy makers happily look the other way and get rich while the opioid crisis kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. Tom Sheehan from Indecision recorded a part on the track and his unmistakable voice and style really amplify the frustration and desperation conveyed throughout the song.

And about the album overall, bassist Caleb Murphy adds:

The lyrical aim of Unaltered Perspective was capture the anguish and sadness wrought by a series of observations and lived experiences. Frustration from being at the mercy of a society. that treats people as a commodity, or the despair of a friend throwing their life away for nothing. The record is about looking at these experiences as an opportunity for self-reflection and growth, and making a conscious decision to not let your past limit your future. It’s about finding the strength to keep fighting. The record draws a lot of influences from 90’s metallic hardcore but also treads into territory that is new to Inclination. We wholeheartedly think it is our absolute best material to date.

We're also thrilled to be teaming up with Inclination and Pure Noise on an exclusive "half black, half orange crush" vinyl variant, limited to just 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

New song, tracklist, and upcoming tour dates below...

Tracklist

1. Unaltered Perspective

2. Epidemic

3. Thoughts and Prayers

4. Predetermined

5. Bystander

6. Without A Word

7. Marooned

8. Connections

9. Segue

10. A Decision

11. Commitment To Self

Inclination -- 2022 Tour Dates

08/05 Cupertino, CA @ The X Bar w/ Speed, Momentum, Doomsday, Shadowman

08/06 San Fernando, CA @ The Midnight Hour w/ Field of Flames, Pull Your Card, Faith Alone, Clique

08/19 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall w/ Knocked Loose, Zulu, Punitive Damage, more

08/20 Calgary, AB @ Legion No. 1 w/ Knocked Loose, Zulu, World of Pleasure, more