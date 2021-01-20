Independent Venue Week doc premiering alongside Q&A with Radiohead & Portishead members

The 2021 edition of the UK's Independent Venue Week, which as the name suggests celebrates independent venues, unfortunately is virtual this year due to the pandemic which was devastating to independent venues around the world in 2020. The online edition runs from January 25-31 and will feature streaming performances, talks, comedy, pub quizzes and more, with 110 venues from across the 12 regions of the UK participating.

Among the streaming events is the premiere of new documentary On the Road with Independent Venue Week, which was filmed over two years and featuring footage from previous IVWs, interviews with Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Fatboy Slim, Nadine Shah, IDLES, Gaz Coombes, Adrian Utley (Portishead), Novelist, Richard Hawley, Talk Show, Pip Blom, and more. It was shot on location at such independent clubs as the New Adelphi, The 100 Club, Brudenell Social Club, The Trades Club, The Boileroom, Moles Club, The Leadmill, John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, The Met, Bush Hall, The Cookie, and more.

The world premiere of the documentary happens January 25 at 2 PM ET which will be followed by a Q&A with Radiohead's Phil Selway, Adrian Utley, and more. Tickets are on sale now and you can check out the poster for the film below.

Head to Independent Venue Week 's website for more info on this year's events.