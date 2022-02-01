India.Arie pulling her music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s “language around race”

More artists are leaving Spotify in the wake of Neil Young's decision to do so last week. The latest: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie. Like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, she cites The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is a Spotify exclusive, but her issues with Rogan go beyond Covid misinformation. She also criticizes Spotify over what they pay artists. Via Stereogum, India.Arie posted this on her socials:

I have decided to pull my music and podcast from Spotify. Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his COVID interviews… FOR ME IT’S ALSO HIS language around race. What I am talking about is RESPECT — who gets it and who doesn’t. paying musicians a Fraction of a penny? And HIM $100M? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I’m tired.

As Media Matters points out, last year, Joe Rogan had controversial Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson on the show, and during their conversation, he said, "Unless you are talking to someone who is like 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird."

Peterson was on The Joe Rogan Experience again this week where he expressed more controversial views, this time about climate change.

Rogan responded to Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in an instagram video this week, where he said he supported Spotify's decision to have a Covid content warning on their podcasts where applicable.