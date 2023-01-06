Indian returning to NYC for one-off with Body Void

Two great doom/sludge bands, Indian and Body Void, have announced a one-off show happening at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 4, which will be Indian's first NYC show in a very long time. Tickets are on sale now.

Indian haven't released a new album since 2014's From All Purity. Body Void put out the two-song, 15+ minute Burn The Homes Of Those Who Seek To Control Our Bodies EP last year, describing it as "a response to federal and state governments’ continued efforts to legislate the bodies of trans people and people with uteruses." Stream that and watch a recent live video of Indian below.