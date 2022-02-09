Indianapolis hardcore band L.I.B. prep debut LP ‘Men’s Health’ (watch the title track’s video)

Indianapolis hardcore band L.I.B. (which stands for Life Is Beautiful) formed in 2018 and self-released two cassette demos in 2018 and 2019, and now they're set to release their debut LP, Men's Health, on February 23 via Convulse Records (pre-order). Two songs are out now, and we're premiering the video for the title track, which vocalist Alex Helvie had this to say about: "'Men's Health' is our tongue in cheek approach to the idea of toxic masculinity and the effects it has on the mind. That's what the title track and video are all about."

The song is a 60-second dose of breakneck-speed hardcore, and Alex's gravelly bark is truly vicious, and the video features the band playing in front of a green screen with classic Looney Tunes clips playing behind them. Check it out below.