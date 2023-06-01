Indie Basement: Best Songs & Albums of May 2023

Indie Basement is a weekly column on BrooklynVegan focusing on classic indie and alternative artists, "college rock," and new and current acts who follow a similar path. There are reviews of new albums, reissues, box sets, books and sometimes movies and television shows. I've rounded up May's best music, highlighting my favorite songs and albums, plus links to relevant features and news, a monthly playlist, and more.

How was your May? Mine was pretty good as you'll see. I kept my album picks to five, but among the runners up are Kevin Morby's More Photographs, Mega Bog's End of Everything, BC Camplight's The Last Rotation of Earth, Daisies' Great Big Open Sky, and Modern Cosmology's What Will You Grow Now?

This was an especially good month for songs, but I managed to keep my list of the month's best songs to a tight 10, but as usual the Indie Basement Best of May playlist contains those songs, tracks from my album picks, plus another 40. Listen to that below.

Some Indie Basement-related stuff from May: I Iooked back on New Order's Power, Corruption & Lies for its 40th Birthday; and Siouxsie Sioux, Sisters of Mercy, Love & Rockets, Pulp, Blur, Velocity Girl, and The Hives are all back.

Head below song reviews and my favorite albums of May.

INDIE BASEMENT BEST SONGS OF MAY 2023

Melenas - "Bang"

"Bang" is a marvel of deliberate song construction and arrangement. A tw-note synthesizer hook draws you in immediately but as Melenas add layers of sound -- motorik drumming, guitars locked in drony jangle -- the song heads in other directions. When the "Bang Bang Bang" chorus and multi-part harmonies kick in, you realize this band from Pamplona, Spain have led you in through the back door into pop song territory.

--

Activity - "Careful Let's Sleepwalk"

Brooklyn's Activity are masters of creepy vibes, and an alien doppelganger atmosphere hangs over "Careful Let's Sleepwalk" that is as unsettling as it is compelling. Sinister whispering? Check. Ghostly backing vocals? Check. Backward-sounding guitar effects? Check. It's a waking nightmare that you don't want to shake off.

--

Blur - "The Narcissist"

Damon Albarn seems to be a permanent resident of Melancholy Hill these days, with wistful gray skies hovering over everything he does. The nicely gloomy "The Narcissist" probably could've been a solo song, but when Graham Coxon and Alex James' backing vocals kick in, we are firmly in Blur Territory. Coxon gets to unleash his indie guitar hero near the end, taking even further into their distinct world. It's a grower and this is how you age gracefully. Your move, Jarvis and Gallaghers.

--

Cut Worms - "Ballad of the Texas King"

Cut Worms' Max Clarke is a time traveller, with music that could have been popular in the '50s, '60s or '70s. He's not living in the past, though, bringing a thoughtful inquisitiveness to today's world, and on "Ballad of the Texas King" he visits his younger self to reassure him and teach him to roll with the punches, all set to an instant earworm melody.

--

Girl Ray - "Up"

Girl Ray's third album, Prestige, is a perfect summer album, full of good times disco pop that recalls early-'80s acts like Bananarama, Orange Juice and General Public. It seems a crime that the album won't be out till summer's almost over, but they do at least keep dropping great songs like this one, and I keep putting them in Songs of the Month. By the time the album is out we might have heard most of it.

--

Grian Chatten (of Fontaines DC) - "Fairlies"

In Fontaines DC, Grian Chatten is known for his intense, barking delivery but the softer side he's showing on songs from his upcoming solo debut are an equally great use for his voice. He is clearly inspired, too, saying that most of the album just poured out of him fully formed, and his ample swagger comes through even in the most quiet moments.

--

King Hannah - "Like a Prayer"

"We wanted to take this Madonna song and really let it breathe with lots of space and sparse instrumentation that slowly and subtly builds," say King Hannah of the simmering cover of "Like a Prayer." "We wanted to take a song by such an iconic artist and drag it into the world of King Hannah." Mission accomplished, even while this sounds like nothing they've ever done before, with just pulsing synthesizers and Hannah Merrick's smoky pipes. The extended version, which is the only version you should be listening to, unleashes Craig Whittle's ragged glory guitar.

--

Patio - "En Plein Air"

I assumed Brooklyn band Patio were a victim of the pandemic, releasing their excellent debut album in 2019 and never to be heard from again. I'm very happy to be wrong -- this first taste of what is that record's long overdue follow-up -- is terrific. "En Plein Air" was produced by Water From Your Eyes' Nate Amos who brings a crispness that's not always present in his own group's music. This one's a party, too, with just a smidge of disco added to their jangly, post-punk inspired sound. Welcome back.

--

Pip Blom - "Is This Love?" ft Alex Kapranos

Previously known as a jangly indie band, Amsterdam's Pip Blom have embraced synthesizers and drum machines on their upcoming third album, and given the strength of the songs heard from it so far, it's working. "Is This Love?" would get mid-'00s comparisons without the presence of Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, but his hammed-up bravado vocal style takes it fully into "Take Me Out" territory. The video is great too:

--

Sweeping Promises - "Eraser"

Sweeping Promises' debut album dropped out of nowhere in the summer of 2020, the kind of danceable rock record that fondly recalled Sleater-Kinney, Kleenex/Liliput and Bikini Kill and more than stood up to those comparisons. Now signed to Sub Pop, the band still sound charmingly low-fi on "Eraser," which is another belter. There wasn't much dancing going on in 2020, but Sweeping Promises sound ready for a sweaty good time.

--

INDIE BASEMENT - BEST ALBUMS OF MAY 2020

bar italia - Tracey Denim (Matador)

Much like their visual cues, bar italia's music doesn't follow normal conventions. Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton are all equal players, trading off vocals with almost no interest in things like verses or choruses. Songs feel constructed using the Exquisite Corpse: one member starts with a riff and melody and then hands it off to another who does with it as they please, and so on. Sometimes it snakes back around with weaving vocal interplay, while other times, like on "Punkt!," it's three distinct vignettes using the same setting in one song. None of these obscurist tendencies keep bar italia from making great, easily enjoyable music though. There is no shortage of hooks, and Cristante, Jezmi and Sam are distinct vocalists who sound great together. (Full Review)

--

Mandy, Indiana - I've seen a way (Fire Talk)

Mandy, Indiana's music feels like a place, too: eerie, alien, magnetic, dangerous, thrilling, elusive. They're a guitar band who don't play chords, an electronic band who only occasionally want you to dance, but they present a vivid, tableau with their music which is often unsettling and confrontational. I've seen a way, their debut album, soundtracks a post-apocalyptic hellscape dotted with abandoned factories and crumbling government housing. Some songs sound like they're being played at the opposite end of of an endless warehouse where industrial noise echos into ambience. Elsewhere, it's all release, with sheets of blistering white noise and singer Valentine Caufield -- who has an opera background -- shrieking, wailing and whispering, all in her native French, but her delivery needs no translation. (Full Review)

--

Sparks - The Girl is Crying in Her Latte (Island)

Has any group maintained an image, sound and level of quality across 50 years as well as Sparks? Ron and Russell Mael were weirdo geniuses right out of the gate and have seen popular culture ebb and flow around their distinct brand of tongue-in-cheek operatic rock, while never trying to make music based on what was in at the time. The band have been back in the public eye in the last few years, the most spotlight they've seen since the mid-'70s, thanks to two films -- Edgar Wright's wonderful documentary The Sparks Brothers and Annette, their rock opera collaboration with director Leos Carax -- and have found themselves back on Island Records, the label that released their two 1974 classics, Kimono My House and Propaganda, among others. Their 26th album, The Girl is Crying in Her Latte finds Ron and Russell, who are 77 and 74 respectively, sounding sharp as ever, mixing synthpop, glam and classical elements for tales of modern ennui, filtered through their twisted sense of humor and love of cinema. (Full Review)

--

Alison Goldfrapp: The Love Invention (Skint)

Since 2000, Alison Goldfrapp has mostly been synonymous with the duo that bears her name and you'd be forgiven for thinking they were one and the same. (They kinda are, too, but also not.) What would a Goldfrapp solo album sound like? Not super different, no surprise, as her debut The Love Invention shows. Part of that comes down to her voice and harmony style which automatically pulls everything into her orbit, and the album isn't a massive departure musically from the glammy electropop they've been known for since 2003's Black Cherry. Alison also brings her impeccable taste and a murderers row of electronic music collaborators, making for an album of sleek, sophisticated electronic disco. (Full Review)

--

MEMORIALS - Music for Film: Women Against the Bomb + Tramps! (state51 Conspiracy)

Verity Susman and Matthew Simms have known each other since the mid-'00s when their respective bands, Electrelane and It Hugs Back, traveled on similar motorik paths. Now working together as MEMORIALS, they've just released their debut album which is actually two documentary scores: Women Against the Bomb and Tramps! (That's their exclamation point, not mine.) I have seen neither film, but the music they made for them is pretty great, and will instantly appeal to fans of their other groups (Simms has also played with Wire since 2010). As these tracks were written for films, they are a bit stylistically all-over-the-place, out of necessity, but you could also cherry pick an album's worth of songs between the two for a very, very strong record.

--

Here's the Indie Basement Best of May playlist for Spotify and Tidal:

--

