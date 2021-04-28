Indie rock artist Steve Keene (Pavement, Apples in Stereo) has first art book launched on Kickstarter

Steve Keene is one of the most productive, prolific painters of the last 30 years, having cranked out over 300,000 works at his studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. A lot of those are music related, as he specializes in recreating album covers in his distinctive style. He regularly sells his works -- at very affordable prices -- at events like the WFMU Record Fair, and if you don't live in NYC you can order online via his website (six paintings for $70 including shipping!). He's also been tapped to paint actual album covers over the years, including Pavement's Wowee Zowee, The Apples in Stereo's Fun Trick Noisemaker, Silver Jews' The Arizona Record, Band of Horses' Why Are You OK, and more. "Steve Keene’s joyous and striking images are unforgettable," says Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolves). "There is joy in repetition."

One thing Steve hasn't done in his career, though, is release an art book, but that is about to change, as a Kickstarter has just been launched for The Steve Keene Art Book: Live from Subliminal Projects LA, CA. The book will document Keene's 2016 exhibition at Shepard Fairey's Subliminal Projects gallery, featuring the 230 individual works that were on display at the show which featured some 800 pieces total.

At an album-sized 12" x 12" so it will fit on record shelves, The Steve Keene Art Book is being overseen by Dan Efram, who is The Apples in Stereo's manager and a longtime champion of Keene's work. Chunklet's Henry Owings, who has worked on box sets for The Numero Group and Light in the Attic, is the book's designer. In addition to the artwork, there will also be an in depth piece on Steve Keene by writer Karen Loew (edited by Michael Azerrad), featuring interviews with Shepard Fairey, musicians Steve West and Bob Nastanovich of Pavement, author Sam Brumbaugh who was curator of NYC's Threadwaxing Space, and both Robert Schneider and Eric Allen of The Apples in Stereo and The Elephant 6 Recording Co.

You can pre-order The Steve Keene Art Book now via Kickstarter and it's expected to be out in October, 2021. The first 500 copies are numbered. You check out a documentary short on Steve, as well as a few of his album art reproductions and original pieces and a few sample pages from the book, below.