Indie-ska-punks Poindexter prep debut LP ‘Treats’ (watch the “Quirky” video)

Michigan and SoCal-based indie-ska-punks Poindexter have confirmed that their debut album is called Treats and coming July 25 via Ska Punk International. The band say that they originally intended the first four songs on the album to be an EP, but then they wrote six others. "Treats is full of melancholic songs about maintaining beloved friendships in the face of the incessant pressures of adulthood and American life ('Serendipity'), the absurdities of hustle culture and bootstraps theory ('Be All You Can Be'), falling into addictions to cope with the stresses of daily life ('Treats'), struggling with gender dysphoria ('Body Like That'), and simply just missing your loved ones while having to work an 8+ hour work day ('11 to 8')," says trombonist Kenny Plont.

We're premiering new single "Quirky," which reminds me of turn-of-the-2010s indie-punk stuff like Lemuria, Swearin', and Chumped but with a ska twist. Guitarist Kevin Hawthorne says it's "about trying to be comfortable in your own skin. Social anxiety is a pain in the ass but we’re all doing our damn best. We were in the studio and decidedly to show us doing just that, letting our guard down, having fun and just enjoying life without having the nagging voice in the back of your head get to you." Check out "Quirky" and its video below.