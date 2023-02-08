Indigo De Souza announces new LP & tour, shares “Younger & Dumber” (watch video)

Indigo De Souza has announced a new album, All Of This Will End. It's the follow-up to her fantastic 2021 sophomore album, Any Shape You Take, and it's due out on April 28 via Saddle Creek (pre-order on emerald tower green or crimson sundown red vinyl). She made it with producer Alex Farrar, who also worked on Any Shape You Take with her. "This time, I was more true to myself and refused to allow other people's ideas to shape what my songs sound like," she says. "It also feels really special because Dexter [Webb, guitarist] was able to fully express his freaky alien guitar voicings, and played a larger role in the production." See the cover art, designed by Indigo's mother Kimberly Oberhammer, below, along with the tracklist.

Indigo also shared a new single, "Younger & Dumber," with a touching music video she directed to go with it. She says of the song and video:

‘Younger and Dumber’ is a flood beam of my emotional and spiritual human experience. My growing up defeated by a world brutally littered with trash, violence and grief, and somehow finding beauty, purpose, and boundless love existing in the same place. This song felt really emotionally intense for me when I wrote it. I was sitting in my house and it kind of flowed right to me as if it had already been written by some other force. A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are. I endured some heavy darkness and dysfunction when I was a teenager. But if I hadn't been through those things, I wouldn't be who I am now. When you're young, you don't know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning. It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive. How many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take. I took psilocybin for the shoot. I have a very specific way of dancing when I’m on mushrooms. The movements feel like electricity rising up from the earth through ancient networks of mycelium. It feels like the trees and plants are moving my body for me and I am just surrendering. It feels so clear to me now more than ever, how important it is to unabashedly embody my truest spirit. Because I am not special, and I’m fleeting, and it feels like it's my purpose to help mobilize others to come home to themselves. To wake from our societal sleepwalk and consider the importance in creating deep connection within community and relationships. To find a preciousness in the time we have and the earth we’re nourished by. To see nature in all its primordial magic, as something to learn from and grow with. Something to protect.

Watch "Younger & Dumber" below.

Indigo has also announced a North American tour including her appearance at SXSW and dates opening for Sylvan Esso. See all dates below.

The tour stops in NYC on May 24 at Webster Hall. Tickets for the new shows go on sale February 10 at 10am local time.

All of This Will End Tracklist:

1. Time Back

2. You Can Be Mean

3. Losing

4. Wasting Your Time

5. Parking Lot

6. All of This Will End

7. Smog

8. The Water

9. Always

10. Not My Body

11. Younger & Dumber

Indigo De Souza -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/1 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

3/3 - Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

3/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

3/14-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)

3/19 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

5/17 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic

5/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

5/22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

5/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *

8/15 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

8/17 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

8/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

8/24 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

8/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

8/27 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

9/1 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

9/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *

9/10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* supporting Sylvan Esso