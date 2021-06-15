Indigo De Souza announces Saddle Creek debut ‘Any Shape You Take’ & tour, shares “Kill Me”

North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza has announced her sophomore album and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take, due August 27 via her new label home (pre-order). Indigo co-produced the album with Brad Cook, and the first single is "Kill Me," which starts out in somber indie singer/songwriter territory before turning into an explosive rock song. Indigo said:

I wrote ‘Kill Me’ sometime in 2018 when I was really tired and fucked up in a lot of ways. I was deeply consumed in a big crazy love and coming to terms with the reality of living with mental illness. I recorded myself stream-of-conscious singing it on the kitchen floor at night with my laptop cam. I found the video about a year later, and could barely recognize the person singing. It was such a strange feeling watching the video because I couldn't remember writing the song, but little bits and pieces of it felt familiar to me. It felt like it had been a lot longer than a year.

The song comes with a video directed by Jordan Alexander, who adds:

We wanted to make a film about performance and stage an event that would get the crew and actors going. Cake sitting is this wonderful art form, rampant with metaphors of creation and destruction, engaging in equal parts with desire and disgust. It lends itself to the song and Indigo came over to test it out and was way better at it than I am.

Watch below. Indigo also announced a tour, including stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, DC, Philly, Atlanta, and more.

The NYC show is Elsewhere Zone One on September 24 (tickets) and those in LA can catch Indigo on 10/15 at The Echo (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM ET. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. 17

2. Darker Than Death

3. Die/Cry

4. Pretty Pictures

5. Real Pain

6. Bad Dream

7. Late Night Crawlers

8. Hold U

9. Way Out

10. Kill Me

Indigo De Souza -- 2021 Tour Dates

Aug 26 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 27 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC Sold Out

Aug 28 - Cat's Cradle Backroom - Carrboro, NC

Aug 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Oct 15 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA