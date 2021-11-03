Indigo De Souza expands 2022 tour

Indigo De Souza had announced a run of January dates on the East Coast supporting her fantastic sophomore album, this year's Any Shape You Take (order on opaque yellow vinyl), in September. She's now expanded those dates, adding a second NYC show along with new dates in Burlington and Hamden. See updated dates below.

The new NYC show is the day before the existing one at the same venue, on January 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and tickets go on sale Friday 11/5 at 10 AM ET, with American Express and artist presales happening now.

INDIGO DE SOUZA: 2022 TOUR

11/14 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge*

11/15 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle#%

11/16 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle@%

11/17 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern@

1/20 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend@

1/21 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House

1/22 - Washington, DC - Black Cat DC

1/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

1/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

1/27 - Boston, MA - Royale

1/28 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

1/29 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

1/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

5/20 - Durham, NC - Durham Bulls Baseball Club Stadium^

* w/ Allie

# w/ Ex Gold

% Afterparty w/ DJ Ohh No Honey

@ w/ Truth Club

^ Supporting Sylvan Esso and Yo La Tengo

See pictures from Indigo's September show in Brooklyn below.