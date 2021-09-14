Indigo De Souza expands US tour

North Carolina artist Indigo De Souza released her very good sophomore album, and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take last month (order on opaque yellow vinyl). She's on tour supporting it now, including two sold out Brooklyn dates at Elsewhere Zone One on September 24 and Baby's All Right on September 25, both with Horse Jumper of Love, and she's just added some new dates. They include a few new shows in November as well as an East Coast run in January of 2022, with stops in Richmond, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia. See all dates below.

The new Brooklyn date is on January 24 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and tickets are on sale now.

Stream Any Shape You Take below, and order it on opaque yellow vinyl HERE.

INDIGO DE SOUZA: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 19 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA +

Sep 20 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC +

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC *

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA *

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY *

Sep 25 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY *

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA *

Sep 28 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH #

Sep 29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL &

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL &

Oct 01 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN &

Oct 02 - Slowdown JR - Omaha, NE %

Oct 04 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO %

Oct 08 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR %

Oct 09 - Vera - Seattle, WA %

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA %

Oct 13 - Voodoo - San Diego, CA %

Oct 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA %

Oct 15 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA %

Oct 16 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ %

Oct 20 - Ruins - Dallas, TX %

Oct 22 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX %

Oct 23 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX %

Oct 24 - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) - Houston, TX %

Nov 14 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

Nov 15 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC ^

Nov 16 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC +

Nov 17 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

Nov 18 - Amos - Charlotte, NC

2022

Jan 21 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

Jan 22 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

Jan 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Jan 27 - Royale - Boston, MA

Jan 30 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

* - w/ Horse Jumper of Love

# - w/ The Ophelias

& - w/ with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

% - w/ The Slaps

+ - w/ Truth Club

^ - w/ Ex Gold