Indigo De Souza played Baby’s All Right with Horse Jumper of Love (pics, video, setlist)

North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza released her very good second album (and first for Saddle Creek) Any Shape You Take in August (order on opaque yellow vinyl), and began a tour supporting it right around the same time. That tour hit NYC for a pair of shows at Elsewhere Zone One and Baby's All Right on Friday (9/24) and Saturday (9/25) respectively. Both dates, which sold out well in advance, were with Horse Jumper of Love, and we caught Saturday night's show.

Indigo played her whole new album (although out of order) along with a few songs from her 2018 debut LP I Love My Mom and a couple of other tracks. Her vocals are even more raw and gorgeous live than on record, whether soaring, screaming, or both, and the crowd was entranced the whole show, but went especially wild for "Kill Me," "17," and the encore rendition of "Take Off Ur Pants," which most of the front of the venue pogo'd through.

See pictures from Saturday night's show, including one of the setlist, and a few video clips below.

Meanwhile, Indigo has more touring coming up, including a recently announced new NYC date on January 24 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets).