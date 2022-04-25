Indigo De Souza played Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Horse Jumper of Love & Friendship (pics, setlist)

Indigo De Souza was forced to postpone a run of East Coast shows scheduled for January because of the pandemic. They were moved to April and she's in the midst of them now, having just headlined two nights at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Thursday and Sunday (4/21 and 4/24). We caught Sunday night's show, where the songs from Indigo's excellent 2021 album Any Shape You Take got as enthusiastic a reception as her older material. She delivered it all in her soaring, otherworldly voice, which never seems to hit its limit, spiraling into the ether on songs like "Real Pain" and "17."

Horse Jumper of Love, who went on before Indigo, included songs from their new album for Run for Cover, Natural Part, in their set, and got a warm reception from the crowd. Recent Merge signees Friendship opened the night, and while they were without their pedal steel player, they still delivered a strong set of emotive indie folk, including recent single "Ugly Little Victory."

See pictures from the whole night, including one of Indigo's setlist, below.

Indigo will be back in the NYC area on her fall tour, which includes shows at Webster Hall on September 29 and Asbury Lanes on September 27, both with Vundabar. Horse Jumper of Love will be back even sooner, for a headlining show at Baby's All Right on May 17 with Feeble Little Horse.