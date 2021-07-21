Indigo De Souza shares “Hold U,” announces tour

Indigo De Souza has shared the second single off her upcoming Saddle Creek debut Any Shape You Take. Following the climactic indie rock of lead single "Kill Me," new single "Hold U" goes in a more upbeat pop direction. Indigo says:

I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them. We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies. I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!

Listen and watch the video (directed by Honey Simone and Garnet Fisher) below. Pre-order the album here.

Indigo also announced tour dates, including a run with Horse Jumper of Love that hits Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 25 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Indigo De Souza -- 2021 Tour Dates

Aug 26 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 27 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

Aug 28 - Cat's Cradle Backroom - Carrboro, NC - SOLD OUT

Aug 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 25 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sep 28 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Sep 29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Oct 01 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 02 - Slowdown JR - Omaha, NE

Oct 04 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Oct 08 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Vera - Seattle, WA

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Oct 13 - Voodoo - San Diego, CA

Oct 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Oct 20 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

Oct 23 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX

Oct 24 - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) - Houston, TX

8/26 with Ex Gold and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/27 with Truth Club and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/28-8/29 with Truth Club

9/21 - 9/26 with Horse Jumper of Love

9/28 with The Ophelias

9/29 - 10/1 with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

10/2 - 10/24 with The Slaps