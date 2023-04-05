Indigo De Souza shares new single “You Can Be Mean”
Indigo De Souza has shared new single "You Can Be Mean" off her upcoming album All Of This Will End (out April 28 via Saddle Creek). It comes with a farcical music video directed, shot, and edited by Indigo herself, accompanying the song's anthemic indie-rock sound and cuttingly funny lyrics. Indigo says:
I wrote ‘You Can Be Mean’ about a brief toxic experience I had with a manipulative and abusive LA model fuckboy. However brief, it had a life-long impact on my understanding of self. Leading up to that experience, I had a history of putting myself in toxic situations and pining for validation from people who treated me poorly. I was stuck in some delusion that I could help abusive people through their trauma and teach them to love me in the way I deserved. I wrote this song when I finally realized that I could choose not to allow harmful behavior into my life, and that there is a deep, deep importance in protecting the body and spirit. I stopped caring about validation from assholes, stopped thinking it was my responsibility to help them, and started caring for myself in a real way. Once I made that switch in my psyche, I began to manifest truly loving, safe, kind, and communicative people into my life. Being loved in the way I deserve begins with loving myself in the way I deserve. Boundaries are so important. The body is a sacred and fragile thing and it deserves every ounce of care.
Listen to "You Can Be Mean" below.
Indigo De Souza played our Lost Weekend SXSW day party last month; her tour officially kicks off in May, including appearances at Kilby Block Party, Day In Day Out, and Lollapalooza. She comes to NYC on May 24 at Webster Hall for a sold-out show with support from Sluice. All dates below.
Indigo De Souza -- 2023 Tour Dates
5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
5/17 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic ~
5/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~
5/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club ~
5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House ~
5/22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale ~
5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
5/24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall ~ - SOLD OUT
5/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~ - SOLD OUT
5/27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~
5/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~ - NEW DATE
5/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~
5/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~ SOLD OUT
6/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ~
6/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~
6/2-4 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
6/10 - Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival
6/27 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ^
6/29 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
7/1 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
8/12-13 Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *
8/15 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
8/17 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
8/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *
8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
8/24 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *
8/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
8/27 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
8/30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *
8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
9/1 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *
9/2 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *
9/3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *
9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *
9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
9/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *
9/10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
~ support from Sluice
^ supporting Japanese Breakfast
* supporting Sylvan Esso