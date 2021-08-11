Indigo De Souza shares “Real Pain” from upcoming album

Indigo De Souza has shared another new track from her upcoming album Any Shape You Take (pre-order on opaque yellow vinyl). "Real Pain" grows from a tender folk ballad into something more sweeping and widescreen that, in the song's climax, features a cathartic chorus of screams and shouts sent in by fans.

"'Real Pain' is about facing grief and loss and having compassion for yourself in that space," says Indigo. "It's about learning to be unafraid of experiencing a full spectrum of emotion, and welcoming the way it teaches you and changes you. For one of the sections in the song, I put out an invitation for people to anonymously send me voice memos of 'screams, yells, and anything else.' I layered the voices on top of one another to embody a kind of collective experience. I felt an incredible catharsis hearing their voices stacked with mine. While we live such separate lives, we are connected in the way that we all navigate immense amounts of pain and love and fear in our bodies every day. It can be hard to be a person! It's okay to acknowledge that sometimes. It's okay to feel things fully and to allow others space to do the same."

Listen to "Real Pain" below.

Any Shape You Take is out August 27 via Saddle Creek and you can preorder it on opaque yellow vinyl in our shop.

Indigo will be on tour this fall, including two sold-out shows in NYC, one in Los Angeles (The Regent on 10/15) and most points in between. Head below for all dates.

INDIGO DE SOUZA - 2021 TOUR DATES

Aug 26 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 27 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

Aug 28 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Aug 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC - SOLD OUT

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 25 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sep 28 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Sep 29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Oct 01 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 02 - Slowdown JR - Omaha, NE

Oct 04 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Oct 08 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Vera - Seattle, WA

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Oct 13 - Voodoo - San Diego, CA

Oct 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Oct 20 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

Oct 23 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX

Oct 24 - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) - Houston, TX

8/26 with Ex Gold and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/27 with Truth Club and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/28-8/29 with Truth Club

9/21 - 9/26 with Horse Jumper of Love

9/28 with The Ophelias

9/29 - 10/1 with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

10/2 - 10/24 with The Slaps