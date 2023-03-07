Indigo De Souza shares “Smog” from new LP ‘All Of This Will End’

Indigo De Souza has shared "Smog," another single off her new album All Of This Will End (due 4/28 via Saddle Creek). "Smog" is an upbeat synth-pop track, a departure from the atmospheric balladry of previous single "Younger & Dumber." Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Indigo detailed the inspiration behind the song:

There was a real in between moment where I just was alone a lot of the time, and I wrote 'Smog' when I was living alone, and I was surrounded by people who were always mowing their lawns in this neighborhood. And I was just always thinking about how I wish that it could be quiet and I didn't have to hear the machine hums all around me. And then at nighttime when I was by myself, I would record music and I wrote this song kind of just about that coming alive and reconnecting with myself. I want to be out in the middle of nowhere, which I'm lucky enough to be doing that now… it’s really nice because I get to choose what to do with my time, and I just make so much art and spend so much quality time with my friends and my family. It feels like, yeah, working this hard to get to this point to turn my art into my job is incredibly rewarding in that way because I have this free time to actually pour intention into my life.

Check out "Smog," with a music video directed by Indigo herself, below.

Indigo is headed to Austin for SXSW next week, including a free BrooklynVegan Day Party on March 15 at Mohawk (RSVP). She'll also be on tour this spring supporting All Of This Will End, including shows opening for Sylvan Esso and Japanese Breakfast. All dates below.

Indigo De Souza -- SXSW 2023 Schedule

March 15 - Audio Femme official showcase @ Central Pres. Church / 11pm

March 16 - KUTX morning broadcast @ Scholtz Garten / 9am

March 16 - FLOODFest day party @ Mohawk / 3pm

March 16 - Saddle Creek x Sub Pop official showcase @ Mohawk / 1am

March 17 - Wasserman day party @ Mohawk / 4:30pm

March 17 - Ari’s Take x LabelCoin official showcase @ Half Step on Rainey / 12:05am

Indigo De Souza -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

3/15-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)

3/19 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group SOLD OUT

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

5/17 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic

5/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

5/22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT

5/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom SOLD OUT

5/27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

6/2-4 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

6/27 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ^

6/29 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

8/12-13 Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *

8/15 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

8/17 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

8/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

8/24 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

8/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

8/27 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

9/1 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

9/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *

9/10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

^ supporting Japanese Breakfast

* supporting Sylvan Esso