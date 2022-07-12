Indigo Sparke announces Aaron Dessner-produced new LP, shares “Pressure in My Chest”

Australian singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke has announced her sophomore album, Hysteria. It's the follow-up to last year's Echo and it's due out October 7 via Sacred Bones - pre-order it on transparent cloudy clear vinyl. The National's Aaron Dessner produced the album, and Indigo says, "I just had a really strong intuitive gut feeling that I would do this album with Aaron. We had met once years before in Eau Claire so I asked my manager to reach out to him. When we first talked, we talked about co-writing from scratch, I did have a big folder of demos but was nervous to share them, but after he heard them he said, 'There’s so much to work with in here already,'"

“Aaron is such an incredible person, to feel his generosity and to feel him in my corner is a true gift, she continues. "It definitely took a moment for me to get used to a different way of working and hand my trust and heart over to him and his vision but it also felt so natural and we became close friends in the process."

"I started hearing ideas listening to her voice almost immediately," Aaron adds. "We connected by phone and had a long talk. She was incredibly open and gracious and really it was creatively inspiring from the moment we started working. It always feels like some weird miracle when songs emerge that you want to listen to all the time -- and this was definitely the case with her record. It feels cohesive and timeless and inspired to me in a way that I know I will keep coming back to. I think the chemistry is right."

Indigo also worked with long-time collaborator Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Matt Barrick of The Walkmen and Muzz on the album, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "Pressure in My Chest," and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by Madeline Clayton, below. "In the birth of memory, there is the eternal moment of time," Indigo says. "All things exist here. Through night dreams and wishes, and hot tears and laughing stars, I carried myself to the desert to traverse the landscape of history and reconcile the ever present Pressure in my Chest."

Indigo Sparke - Hysteria Tracklist

1. Blue

2. Hysteria

3. Pressure In My Chest

4. God Is A Woman’s Name

5. Why Do You Lie?

6. Pluto

7. Infinity Honey

8. Golden Ribbons

9. Real

10. Sad Is Love

11. Set Your Fire On Me

12. Hold On

13. Time Gets Eaten

14. Burn