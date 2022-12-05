Indigo Sparke played Union Pool with Katie Von Schleicher (pics, setlist)

After being out on tour in Europe, Australian singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke arrived in NYC on Thursday (12/1) to headline Union Pool, supporting her gorgeous sophomore album Hysteria. She was joined by multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily -- who appears on the album and and whose inventive playing is even more captivating live -- for the show, along with Adam Brisbin, Jeremy Gustin, and a pair of backing vocalists, and they sounded fantastic playing a set that included "Pressure In My Chest," "Hysteria," "Set Your Fire On Me," and more. They also played a new song, "Opulent Blue," and one song off Indigo's debut, "Everything Everything," which closed out the night.

Katie Von Schleicher opened the show, and you can see pictures from both sets, and one of Indigo's setlist, below.