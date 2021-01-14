Indigo Sparke signs to Sacred Bones for debut LP, shares new song

US/Australia singer/songwriter Indigo Sparke recently announced her debut album Echo, which was produced with Big Thief singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker and frequent Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and she has now signed to Sacred Bones for the album's release. It now comes out on February 19 via her new label home (pushed back from 1/29), and it has updated artwork with the usual Sacred Bones aesthetic (see below). Pre-orders are up now.

Along with the announcement comes a new song and video, "Everything Everything," which is cut from the same folky, delicate cloth as lead single "Baby." Indigo says:

I wrote this song not long after coming back from a magical castle in Italy where a group of us had been making music and soaking in the golden honey days. I met a beautiful human Shahzad Ismaily who had discovered I also write poetry. One night around midnight he called across the castle and asked me to come over and speak some of my poetry over an instrumental track he had recorded. The only thing he asked me to do was to sing a line or so if I felt it. That song was dog bark echo. He invited me back to NYC and I was living in his empty spare room in Brooklyn briefly. I borrowed this little parlour guitar of his and completely fell in love. I just sat in that room for hours and days playing around and just laying next to the guitar looking at the ceiling thinking about life and death and the poetry of it all. How life and death will hold us up to light. How grief ripens inside us all and we all decay and everything changes and flies away. I remember feeling this liberating sense of freedom and melancholic nostalgia. It was so hot and the wind almost blew through from a different dimension or plane. I guess the song came through from that place too. It just came out. I can almost still feel that time on my skin, or in my breath.

Listen and watch the Mia Lethbridge-directed video below.