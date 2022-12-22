Indigo Sparke tells us about her favorite music of 2022

Indigo Sparke released her fantastic sophomore album Hysteria this year, and did some touring supporting it, including shows opening for The National. As 2022 draws to a close, we've been asking artists to tell us about their favorite music of the year, and Indigo made us a list that includes albums and songs from Beth Orton, Big Thief, Laura Veirs, and more. Read her list, complete with commentary, and stream Hysteria, below.

INDIGO SPARKE'S FAVORITE MUSIC OF 2022:

The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention

This whole album. I mean do I really need to say anything here?

Beth Orton - Weather Alive

Swimming in circular worlds of time and love and nature. It somehow feels like the summation of my heart in sonic form, other than my own music. Touches so deeply.

Jenny Hval - Classic Objects

This record is just so brilliant. The lyrics. The alien landscapes. The instrumentation. It all makes me feel alive.

Florist - Florist

Heartbreakingly beautiful and real. Like sitting still in an empty winter forest listening to singular rain drops fall and hit the rotting leaves. Everything delicately hugging senses.

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Wow. Wow.

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

History. Love. Very close to my heart.

Laura Veirs - "Sword Song"

This song over and over and over and over again. Stunning.

Gloria de Oliveira & Dean Hurley - "All Flowers in Time"

Classic and beautiful whimsical remake.

Zannie - How Do I Get That Star

Whole record! Genius. Real. Obsessed.

Blondshell - "Olympus"

Great song. Love the vibe.