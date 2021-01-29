Indoor dining to return to NYC for Valentines Day
Two months to the day after it was shut down again, indoor dining is returning to NYC, right in time for Valentines Day. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday (1/29) that indoor dining can resume, at 25% capacity, beginning on February 14.
The announcement comes as COVID positivity rates in the city state sit at 4.9%, down from 7.1% earlier in the month.
"If positivity rates hold we will reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine's Day - February 14," Cuomo wrote in a tweet. "In addition to reduced capacity, mandatory safety guidelines will be in place."
"The restaurants want a period of time so they can notify workers, they can get up to speed for indoor dining, order supplies, et cetera," Cuomo said at Friday's address.