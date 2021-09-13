Industrial rap trio C Trip A announce debut LP (watch the “Screaming Loud” video)

Industrial/metal-friendly hip hop trio C Trip A will follow last year's Ozzy Nights EP (which featured members of Gorguts, dälek, and more) with their debut full-length album, U Should Live Here, on October 22 via Translation Loss Records and Internet & Weed (pre-order). This one features Ashley Tobias (Gogol Bordello), BKGD Audio, Merc Yes, Anda Anda Szilagyi, Justin Broadrick (Godflesh) and producer Finn Brennan.

We're premiering the video for lead single "Screaming Loud," which fans of dälek and clipping. and others in that realm should check out. "'Screaming Loud' was one of the first tracks we worked on for U Should Live Here," C Trip A's Christian McKenna tells us. "Ant, his sons, his father and I were sitting around one morning... drinking coffee, listening to tunes and hanging but the energy wasn't great. I was trying to pull some stuff out of Ant and he wasn't really feeling it. Trying to get things going I wrote the hook... I'm not sure I thought it was going to be the final lyrics at the time.. I was just trying to get everyone excited and to suggest some kind of cadence for the hook... it ended up working."

Check it out below...