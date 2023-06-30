Industrial torch-carriers 3TEETH announce new LP ‘EndEx’ (new video & exclusive vinyl)

Industrial rock torch-carriers 3TEETH have announced a new album, EndEx, due September 22 via Century Media. We've got an exclusive, limited-edition black & white marble vinyl variant up for pre-order now. Check out a mock-up below.

The album was made with sound designer Mick Gordon, who worked on the soundtrack for the Doom game and has also worked with Bring Me the Horizon, and it was produced by Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX, Madonna), and mixed by veteran Nine Inch Nails/Marilyn Manson collaborator Sean Beavan. It includes recent singles “Paralyze” (ft. Ho99o9), "Merchant of the Void," and "Slum Planet," as well as the just-released "Scorpion." It also includes a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

Speaking about "Scorpion," vocalist Alexis Mincolla says, "The scorpion symbolizes the challenge to confront and integrate those parts of ourselves that we repress, ignore, or fear. It invites a descent into the depths of the personal and collective unconscious. Its venom is the entropic catalyst for the dissolution of old, rigid structures of the psyche, making room for rebirth. To acknowledge and embrace the scorpion is to accept the necessity of change."

Check out all the singles below, and pick up our vinyl variant here.

Our exclusive vinyl variant looks like this:

Tracklist

1. Xenogenesis

2. Acme Death Machine

3. Slum Planet

4. What's Left

5. Merchant of the Void

6. Higher Than Death

7. ALI3N

8. Plutonomicon

9. Paralyze (feat. Ho99o9)

10. Scorpion

11. Drift

12. Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Tears For Fears Cover)