Industry City announces daytime courtyard concert series w/ Bill Frisell & more

Industry City has announced a new outdoor daytime concert series that will run this spring and through the summer at their courtyard Band Shell. Sponsored by Hometown Bar-B-Que, the series happens on Saturday and Sundays from 3-6 PM and will feature a lineup of "Americana, NOLA funk and jam bands." The series hopes to add Friday evening shows starting in June.

The initial schedule has been announced:

May 8 : Dead on Live

: May 16 : Early Elton Trio

: May 23: Bill Frisell Trio

Tickets are on sale now.

As for COVID safety protocols, "In accordance with all COVID-19 health protocols, concertgoers will be seated at socially distanced tables in parties of 2, 4 or 6 people....all tables will be placed 6 feet apart. Patrons must wear a mask that covers their mouth and their nose while standing or walking away from their table. While seated and eating and drinking, they are welcome to take their masks off. Your entire party must be present to be seated for the show." Head here for more details.