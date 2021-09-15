Infant Island announce Northeast shows w/ Closer, Massa Nera, Hundreds of AU & more

Virginia screamo (and more) band Infant Island released one of our favorite albums of 2020 with Beneath (along with the great mini-LP Sepulcher), and obviously they couldn't tour in support of those releases last year, but now they're finally gearing up to belatedly celebrate them both with a short Northeast run this October. Select dates are also with likeminded bands Closer (who released the very good Within One Stem this year) and Massa Nera (who were on a 4-way split with Infant Island in 2019).

The mini-tour hits NYC at Ridgewood, NY's Trans-Pecos on October 23, and that one includes both Closer and Massa Nera, as well as Tom Schlatter's current band Hundreds of AU (who recently put out Acting From Remote Satellites) and the first show by new band Louisette (ex-Lytic). Tickets are on sale. There's also a New Brunswick show with Massa Nera earlier that same day. All dates are listed below.

--

--

--

--

--

25 Essential Screamo Albums of the '90s/'00s