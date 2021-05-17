Infant Island, For Your Health, Shin Guard & more records being raffled off for Palestine aid

As horror continues to unfold in Gaza, several cool screamo and post-hardcore bands are raffling off rare records to help provide aid to those affected in Palestine.

Infant Island are raffling off three of the 55 very cool looking "negative" mage records from the third pressing of their excellent 2020 mini-LP Sepulcher, with proceeds going to Anera, "an American 5013 non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian and development aid to the Middle East, specifically the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Jordan." You can enter up through this Saturday (5/22).

Twelve Gauge Records is also raffling off test pressings of For Your Health's excellent 2021 LP In Spite Of, Shin Guard's (now known as Hazing Over) instant-classic 2019 LP 2020, Heavy Heavy Low Low's beloved 2005 debut Courtside Seats, HHLL offshoot Downstaiirs' Creeping/Weeping, Frail Hands' parted/departed/apart, World Peace's Come and See, and more. You can enter through Tuesday (5/18). 100% of proceeds go to Gaza aid.

Hate5six, one of the best resources for live hardcore videos on the internet, also posted this footage of protests to free Palestine: