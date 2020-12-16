Infant Island members list their favorite albums of 2020

Infant Island had a busy year, with the release of the Sepulcher mini-LP, the Collections 1 compilation (which benefited the Richmond Community Bail Fund), and their sophomore album Beneath, which we named the #2 best punk album of 2020 (and also included on our list of great screamo/post-hardcore albums from this year). Not to mention, guitarist/vocalist Alexander Rudenshiold also released a killer EP with his band Mattachine.

With the year coming to a close, all five members of Infant Island spoke to us about the music they loved most this year. Each member made their own list of favorite albums, accompanied by entertaining excerpts from the band's group chat about these lists. Infant Island's own music incorporates screamo, black metal, sludge metal, noise, ambience, post-rock, and more, so it's no surprise that these lists include tons of different styles of music, with albums by Soul Glo, Undeath, Undergang, Nothing, Thou, Lady Gaga, Arca, Machine Girl, 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, Hum, Nø Man, This Will Destroy You, Boris/Merzbow, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Freddie Gibbs, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Necrot, and much more. Read on for what they had to say...

Daniel Kost (vocals)

“the only releases I liked were the new Soul Glo, Agnes Obel, and a handful of death metal records"

>>>>

Black Curse - Endless Wound

Agnes Obel - Myopia

Undeath - Lesions of a Different Kind

200 Stab Wounds - Piles of Festering Decomposition

Soul Glo - Songs to Yeet at the Sun

Holy Sons - Raw & Disfigured

Undergang - Aldrig i Livet

Nothing - The Great Dismal

Daniel Bachman - Green Alum Springs

Lomelda - Hannah

Thou - Blessings of the Highest Order

Fluids - Ignorance Exalted

Austin O’Rourke (drums, orchestration)

"i’m outing myself as a heavy poser”

>>>>

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Helios - Domecile

Akisai - Travelers

Arca - Kick I

Machine Girl - U Void Synthesizer

Zombieshark! - I will destroy you, myself, and everything I’ve ever loved

Machinedrum - A View of U

100 Gecs - 1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues

Recovery Girl - Recovery Girl

Soul Glo - Songs to Yeet at the Sun

Autechre - Sign

Charli XCX - How I’m Feeling Now

Soccer Mommy - Color Theory

The Japanese House - Chewing Cotton Wool

Joyride - BRAVE

Alexander Rudenshiold (guitar, vocals)

“dw mine is also gonna be poseur shit”

>>>>

Nothing - The Great Dismal

Soccer Mommy - Color Theory

Sumac - May You Be Held

DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ - Charmed

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Hum - Inlet

Soul Glo - Songs to Yeet at the Sun

The Bilinda Butchers - Night & Blur

Nø Man - Erase

Sadness - Alluring the distant eye

Old Man Gloom - Seminars VIII & IX

Blithe Field - Hymn for Anyone

This Will Destroy You - Variations & Rarities: 2004 - 2019

Winston Givler (guitar, vocals)

"I hate compiling dumb ass lists”

>>>>

Baths - Pop Music / False B-Sides II

Benny the Butcher & Hitboy - Burden of Proof

Boris/Merzbow - 2R0|2P0

Chihei Hatakeyama - Black Swallow

Conway the Machine - From a King to a GOD

Freddie Gibbs - Alfredo

JPEGMAFIA - EP!

Mikau - Phantoma

Primitive Man - Immersion

Oneohtrix Point Never - Magical Oneohtrix Point Never

Thou/Emma Ruth Rundle - May Our Chambers Be Full

Kyle Guerra (bass, vocals)

"I was trying to avoid having a bunch of Griselda, but I’d rather that than admitting I listened to a nirvana cover album a lot”

>>>>

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

Benny the Butcher & Hitboy - Burden of Proof

200 Stab Wounds - Piles of Festering Decomposition

Soul Glo - Songs to Yeet at the Sun

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - FlySiifu’s

Ty Sorrell - Fast Food

Alfred. - One Trick Pony

Billy Capricorn - Out of Love, Vol. 5

The Bilinda Butchers - Night & Blur

Conway the Machine & The Alchemist - Lulu

Nø Man - Erase

King Jahsh - Julius

Ponyboy - Camp Hoopla

Necrot - Mortal

90Wyse - Abhorrent

--

Stream a few of the albums they picked below...

--

