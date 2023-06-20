Infant Island, Thirdface, and NØ MAN share songs from ‘Balladeers, Redefined’

Three more songs have come out from Balladeers, Redefined, the 31-band screamo compilation coming out on July 14 via Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice. There's the grindy, piercing post-hardcore of Thirdface's "Trap Revealed," the ugly beauty of Majority Rule offshoot NØ MAN's "Can't Kill Us All," the screamo/post-metal fusion of Infant Island's "Aurora," which closes the album. Check out all three below. The Infant Island song was recorded with Matt Michel of NØ MAN/Majority Rule.

If you haven't already, stream the previously-released tracks from Record Setter, Frail Body, Amitié, Heavenly Blue, Boneflower, and Gillian Carter:

Tracklist

1. Nuvolascura "Myriad"

2. Hundreds of AU "New Arsenals"

3. Record Setter "Outdated Wallpaper"

4. Massa Nera "Fractures"

5. Hawak "Newton"

6. Thirdface "Trap Revealed"

7. Closer "Lake Of Shells"

8. Frail Body "Titus"

9. No Man "Can’t Kill Us"

10. Coma Regalia "FloorFourSeven"

11. For Your Health "Twenty Dollar Enucleation (Love Is Blind)"

12. Amitié "I Blame You"

13. Elle "Whelm"

14. Heavenly Blue “Certain Distance”

15. Meth "Blind Animal"

16. Soul Glo "Cum to Play"

17. Jeromes Dream "Remainders to Parallel"

18. Boneflower "Pyrrhic Victories"

19. Gillian Carter "Bastard of Light"

20. Lord Snow "In Between"

21. Joliette "Pilates con Poncio"

22. Carrion Spring "Supervisionary"

23. Zeta "Cascabel"

24. Frail Hands "Reprieve"

25. Slow Fire Pistol "Stolen"

26. Crowning "Artifice"

27. Senza "Due Glutton"

28. Eyelet "Cinders"

29. Terminal Bliss "Trapped In A Snow Globe"

30. Hazing Over “2022”

31. Infant Island "Aurora"