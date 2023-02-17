Infest playing NYC one-off with Dieja, Peace Test & more

Powerviolence legends Infest's shows remain few and far between, so it's always a treat when they announce something. They'll be playing their first NYC show in years on March 4 at Brooklyn Monarch, and the lineup includes NYC-based Japanese crust-meets-NYHC band Dieja (ex-Dyingrace, Everybody Get Hurt), Austin garage punks Intensive Care Unit, Providence hardcore band Peace Test, and long-running New York hardcore band Deathcycle. Tickets are on sale now.

Dieja are also playing BNB Bowl at that same venue in May, and Peace Test are also opening one of Gel's album release shows in NYC in April.

Watch a 2016 live video of Infest and stream music by the other bands on the bill below...

