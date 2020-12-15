Infinite X’s and Longstocking reissuing classic albums on vinyl & digital for the first time

Two Team Dresch-related bands, Infinite X's and Longstocking (both featuring Tamala Poljak), will be putting out remastered reissues on February 5 via Jealous Butcher Records (pre-order). Longstocking will reissue their sole album, 1997's Once Upon a Time Called Now, as well as release the new Singles and Demos: 1994—1998 compilation, and Infinite X's will reissue their sole, self-titled, 2002 album. Both albums were originally released on Donna Dresch's Chainsaw Records, and this reissue will be the first-ever vinyl and digital releases for both.

Reminiscing on how Infinite X's came to be, Jody Bleyle (also of Team Dresch and Hazel) said, "It was the turn of the century and people were moving toward electroclash. There was a real sense that everything was going to be new, but some of us still loved our guitars and acoustic drums and still wanted to feel that rock energy. We came together around that desire." They recorded their album with Richard Baluyut of Versus producing and Alex Newport (At the Drive In, Knapsack, Bloc Party, etc) engineering, and they came out with a batch of super catchy indie-pop punk songs that still sound fresh today.

"IXS has a ‘sound’ but there’s also a pretty clear distinction that it’s three different songwriters," says Tamala, "which is why the album is truly unique."

We're premiering the stream of the remastered "Joanna" from the Infinite X's album. "I wrote this song a year before I met and fell in love with a girl named Joanna," Tamala says. "The song just came out in one sitting…. with very few edits and only two chords the whole way through. It was also difficult to play live because the drum machine part is relentlessly monotonous (poor Scotty!)"

Scotty [Walsh] adds, "I remember Tamala had a Moog and a drum machine and I couldn’t wait to see what was going to happen with them. Then playing this song live, trying to recreate the sound of the drum machine, you just can’t do it."

And Jody adds, "We tried to tap into the healing power of pure rock energy, add some hooks, harmonies, and sing-along lyrics, and just feel it all. I love harmonizing with Tamala, especially when we cross from low to high in the chorus."

Listen to "Joanna," along with two previously released tracks from the Infinite X's and Longstocking reissues and the artwork and tracklist for all three LPs, below.

Infinite X's - Infinite X's Tracklist

Welcome To The Show

Brand New Reconnection

What I Believe (for Donna & Kaia)

Joanna

Bittersweet

The Body’s Beat

Side B

Shoot ‘Em In The Foot

A Thousand Ways

No One Else

A Funny Place To Start To Cry

17

Chosen One

Longstocking - Once Upon a Time Called Now Tracklist

Teenage Angst at 27

Jehu On A Rollercoaster

Passing the Crown

Autobarb

Goddess (Pt. 4)

Side B

Radio Agony

Not A Jerk

Equator

Oscar Night

Bus

Longstocking - Singles and Demos: 1994—1998 Tracklist

Mercyfuck

Chance To Laugh

Yarnspinner

Behind Me Beside Me

Rocking Chair

Tired Of Dying

You Make Me Sick

Over Me

Goddess (Demo)

Iguana In A Spelling Bee

Yarnspinner #2

Equator (Poop Alley Sessions)

The Lonely Grasseater

Why (Jehu On A Rollercoaster Demo)

Clammy

Child Star

Never Nowhere

Will You Stay?

Something Else I Could Never Change