Inhuman Condition (ex-Massacre, Death, Obituary) share “Euphoriphobia” off debut LP

As mentioned, Inhuman Condition is the new band of Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg, who joined Massacre in 2019 before quickly quitting the band. The band is named after Massacre's 1992 EP, and their lineup is completed by none other than that EP's bassist, Terry Butler (also of Death, Obituary, and Six Feet Under). They've since announced their debut album, Rat°God, due June 4 via Jeramie and Taylor's Listenable Insanity Records label, and they just released the video for opening track "Euphoriphobia."

"'Euphoriphobia' is a collection of thoughts that are channeled into one bullet," Jeramie told Decibel. "This bullet is then loaded into a chamber of a large weapon. That large weapon is then aimed and ready. What comes next is up to you." As you might expect from the band's lineup, name, and that album artwork, this hearkens right back to early '90s death metal, and Inhuman Condition do it with a ton of conviction. Watch the video and stream another track from the LP, "Tyrantula," below.

Tracklist

1. Euphoriphobia

2. The Neck Step

3. Planetary Paroxysm

4. Killing Pace

5. Gravebound

6. Tyrantula

7. Rat°God

8. Crown Of Mediocrity

9. Fait Accompli