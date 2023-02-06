Initiate share “Alone At The Bottom,” confirm debut LP, opening Touché Amoré anniversary show

It looks like we're one step closer to the anticipated new album from California hardcore band Initiate. They confirmed that it's coming this spring via Triple B Records, and first single "Alone At The Bottom" is out now. At nearly three minutes, it's relatively long for a hardcore song, and it flirts with a handful of different styles, from melodic stuff to grindy stuff to thrash/groove stuff, with some really anthemic shouting from vocalist Crystal Pak. The song was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zach Tuch, the video was directed by Audri Kenley, and the band gives "special thanks" to Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton in the credits. Check it out below.

Initiate were also just announced as one of the openers on Touché Amoré's 15th anniversary full-album shows at The Regent in LA. They play night one (2/10) alongside Nuvolascura, and Touché perform Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me and Lament that night. Night two (2/11) sees Touché doing Is Survived By and Stage Four with support from Deaf Club, Hawak, and Roman Candle. Initiate also have a West Coast tour with Punitive Damage in February. All dates are listed below.

Initiate -- 2023 Tour Dates

02/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent w/ Touché Amoré & Nuvolascura

02/15 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club*

02/16 Seattle, WA – Funhouse*

02/17 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta*

02/18 San Jose, CA – Playback Studios*

02/19 Oxnard, CA – CFF*

02/20 San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour*

* - w/ Punitive Damage