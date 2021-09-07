Injury Reserve announce fall tour

Experimental rappers Injury Reserve will release new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix next week, and they've just announced a tour in support. Dates begin October 8 in Chicago and include stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix. Slauson Malone 1 and Zeroh are also the bill and all dates are listed in the tour flyer below.

The NYC stop is at Bowery Ballroom on 10/11 and the L.A. show happens 11/3 at 1720. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, September 10 at 10 AM local time.

By the Time I Get to Phoenix was mostly finished before member Stepa J. Groggs tragically passed away at age 32 last year. You can listen to two tracks from the album below.