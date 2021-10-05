Innings Festival 2022 lineup: Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent, baseball and more

The Innings Festival will once again bring music and Major League Baseball together in Tempe Arizona on February 26 & 27 at Beach Park and Arts Park. They've just announced the lineup, which includes Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper and more on 2/26 and Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Fitz and The Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Jade Bird, and more on 2/27.

In addition to the music, Innings will also feature MLB legends including Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Raines, Kenny Lofton, Eric Gagne, Jonny Gomes and more, as well as well as a live presentation of talk show Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster.

Tickets for the 2022 Innings Festival go on sale Wednesday, October 6 at 1 PM Eastern. Check out the full lineup below.