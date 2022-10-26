Innings Festival 2023 lineup: Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, The Offspring &#038; more

Innings Festival 2023 lineup: Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, The Offspring & more

Music and baseball festival Innings Festival returns to Arizona's Tempe Arts Park in 2023 on February 25 & 26 with Green Day, Weezer, The Offspring, The Black Crowes, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and more on day one; and Eddie Vedder, Marcus Mumford, The Head and the Heart, Umphrey's McGee, Heartless Bastards, Hazel English, and more on day two; plus a number of professional baseball players. Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/27) at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern). Full lineup on the poster below.

