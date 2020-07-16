Innovative Leisure drop The Buttertones after bassist accused of statutory rape

Los Angeles-based label Innovative Leisure say they will no longer be working with The Buttertones due to "accusations that have come to our attention." Those accusations include one against the band's bassist, Sean Redman, by his former bandmate, Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr.

In a statement on social media, the label writes:

In light of the accusations that have come to our attention, Innovative Leisure will no longer be working with The Buttertones. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and does not represent our personal values or label's ethos of being a safe home for all genders, colors and creeds. At this label, we will continue to strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for our artists, staff and fans.

The Buttertones had posted a message on Instagram saying, "We do not condone Sean's behavior and he is no longer a member of The Buttertones." However, they have since deleted their account, as well as their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

In her statement, Creevy writes that she met Redman when she was 14 and he was 20. "Sean Redman was 20 and I was 14 when he began a sexual relationship with me which is statutory rape," she wrote. "Sean treated me badly. He was emotionally volatile and selfish. He was also very threatened by my feminism and feminism in general, and he also gave me gonorrhea because he never used protection when he cheated on me. He is a narcissist and a predator."