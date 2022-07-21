Innumerable Forms (Power Trip, Dream Unending, etc) announce new LP, share “Built On Wrought”

Last year, Dream Unending (Tomb Mold's Derrick Vella and Innumerable Forms' Justin DeTore) released their debut album and apparently already have another on the way, and then two days ago Sumerlands (which also counts Justin DeTore as a member) announced their new album, and now Innumerable Forms have officially announced their new LP too. It's called Philosophical Collapse and due September 16 via Profound Lore on CD/digital/tape, with vinyl expected in early 2023 (pre-order).

The band -- who are led by Justin and also feature guitarists Chris Ulsh (Mammoth Grinder, Power Trip, Devil Master) and Jensen Ward (Iron Lung), drummer Connor Donegan (Genocide Pact), and bassist Doug Cho -- made the album with Justin's Sumerlands bandmate/frequent Power Trip collaborator Arthur Rizk handling engineering, mixing, and mastering, and one song ("Defiled Tyrants") features guest vocals from past collaborator Ross Sabourin of Blessed Offal. The first taste is the burly death-doom of "Built On Wrought," and you can hear that below.

Meanwhile, you can get the new Sumerlands album on limited gold vinyl, exclusively in our shop.

Tracklist

1. Philosophical Collapse

2. Built On Wrought

3. Incremental

4. Lifeless Harvest

5. Bleeding Time

6. Deified Tyrants

7. Thrall

8. Despotic Rule

9. Sleeping In Light

Innumerable Forms -- 2022 Tour Dates

(w/Faceless Burial)

09/01 – 04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuest (Killtown Deathfest)

09/06 – Kiel. DE @ Alte Meierei

09/07 – Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube

09/08 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

09/09 – Paris, FR @ Le Klub

09/10 – Zurich, CH @ Kochareal

09/11 – Lonate Ceppino, IT @ Black Inside

09/12 – Ljubljana, SL @ Channel Zero

09/13 – Budapest, HU @ Robot*

09/14 – Vienna, AU @ Escape Metal Corner*

09/15 – Linz, AU @ Kapu*

09/16 – Regensburg, DE @ Alte Malerei (Dungeon Fire Fest)*

09/17 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory (Tones Of Decay Fest)*

09/18 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia (Cemetery Planet Fest)*

*w/MORTIFERUM, Cerebral Rot