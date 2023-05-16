Insane Clown Posse announce Gathering of the Juggalos 2023 & initial lineup

Insane Clown Posse were announced as part of the 2023 Riot Fest lineup, but before they play the Chicago fest, they'll hold the 23rd edition of their own debaucherous, Faygo-filled annual Gathering of the Juggalos on July 5-8 at Legend Valley in Thornville, OH. This year's theme is "Wicked Clowns From Outer Space," and you can get tickets for "ICP's Alien Probe Adventure" on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night:

Join ICP as they explore a secluded area of Ohio’s deep woods known to be a UFO hotspot! With over 130 sightings of UAP’s within the last 6 months and almost a dozen firsthand accounts of alien abductions, this expedition is bound to run into extraterrestrial trouble of the third kind! ICP will be your guides, as they are joined by the illusive Kernal Chode the Ecuadorian Minister of Air Defense, on an hour-long hay wagon expedition, with a mission to unravel this mysterious ET phenomenon. Will you have an otherworldly encounter that could result with your orifices being probed? If you are lucky enough to land one of the few tickets for this epic adventure you may just find out! With this adventure you will also receive: A gift bag containing the following collectibles:

Alien Probe Adventure Laminated Pass

ICP’s “Wicked Clowns from Outer Space” Collectible CD Single (300 made)

UFO Hatchetman Amulet

Hatchet Spaceman Hat Pin

GOTJ Alien Green Glowstick

A quick Meet-and-Greet experience with ICP just before the adventure begins.

The privilege of participating in the Faygo Armageddon Thursday Night during the climax of ICP’s set on the main stage!

The initial music lineup of the festival has also been announced. ICP will be presenting their "Wicked Clowns from Outer Space" show in two parts:

Step into the Juggalo TARDIS, we're calibrating the date and taking a space-time trip back to 1999! The original Wicked Clowns From Outer Space Tour was a touchstone moment in Juggalo history and many ninja's initiation into The Dark Carnival way of life. That's 23 years ago! Some of you ninjas were still droppin' dueces in your SpongeBob under-roos! Well lucky you, Psychopathic is taking it back like a time traveling repo man when the Insane Clown Posse brings to you The Wicked Clowns From Outer Space Show! The spectacle you will witness is a faithful recreation of the original 1999 performance, from the OG set list to elaborate creature effects courtesy of legendary SFX wizard Roy Sota! So, whether you're reliving your days as a young Juggalo or this is a performance you only wish you'd ever seen, we're bridging the gap between past and present in a musical wormhole that can only be experienced at The Gathering of The Juggalos!

The initial lineup also includes Alien Ant Farm, City Morgue, R.A. The Rugged Man with DJ LALA, Whitney Peyton, Krizz Kaliko, Kung Fu Vampire, Ouija Macc, Abstrakt, Babble the Demon, Barbz!, Belushi Speed Ball, Benny BUttonz, Big Fluff, Darby O'Trill, Facetatmami, Freeze MF, GunnerB, Heathensun, JVNEBVG, Kace Cayne, Kingsmen, Matt Foy, NGS, REdEFIND, Rob Zilla, SeenLoc, Shilow, The Coursing, The God Bombs, The Human Tragedy, Tierre Diaz, Trey Magic with Splice (Doctors of Doom), Tso Ghostly, Wil E. Haze & Faygo Gang, Zitro, and Zombi3Cult, with more to be added.

Find more details and tickets here.

See pictures from the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos below.