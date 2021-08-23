Insane Clown Posse going on farewell tour; Violent J has heart failure

Insane Clown Posse just wrapped up the 2021 edition of their Gathering of the Juggalos, and they had a sad announcement to make while there. Loudwire reports that the duo's Violent J revealed that he's been suffering from heart failure; he went through multiple procedures to treat the condition, but still has an irregular heartbeat. That means the group's days of constant touring are over, and while they'll continue to do one-off shows, they're going on a final big farewell tour in 2022.

"For those of you that haven’t been to my house, the studio is probably 40 yards from my front door," Violent J said. "I noticed walking out to the studio every day, by the time I got to the fucking studio, I was winded. “Then when I’d walk up to my mailbox, I’d be like, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got to take a break.’ What the fuck’s the problem? We went to the hospital to see what’s going on. They did an ultrasound. The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn’t a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, ‘They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they’ll call you first thing in the morning. They called before the birds even woke up and fucking told me to go to the hospital. They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me."

“We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world,” Violent J continued."“We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour. That don’t mean we’re not playing. We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every fucking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan … I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”

Best wishes to Violent J. Watch video of his address at Gathering of the Juggalos, and see pictures from this year's edition of the festival (some are NSFW) below.