Insane Clown Posse vs FBI documentary coming soon (watch the trailer)

Insane Clown Posse fans, aka Juggalos, were called a "loosely organized hybrid gang" by the FBI in a 2011 Gang Task Report Listing, something which has had real consequences for many of them, from losing jobs and being barred from school grounds to losing custody of children. In 2017, they marched on Washington, DC in 2017 to protest the designation, and later that year, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled against ICP and Juggalos on the matter. The ongoing legal battle is documented in a new film, The United States of Insanity, directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez. Its world premiere happens on September 28 at Fantastic Fest, and on October 26, it's headed to theaters. There's a new trailer for the film, which you can watch below.

"Our goal is to put the audience through our own paces of discovery during the seven years we filmed with ICP, their fans, their lawyers and the government agencies pursuing them," Putnam says. "ICP’s extensive archive of music videos, home movies, documentaries and feature films are layered throughout our movie as well, helping us paint a unique story of two high school dropouts achieved their own American dream while bringing people along for the ride."

