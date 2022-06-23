Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J hospitalized with pneumonia

Last year, Insane Clown Posse revealed that the duo's Violent J had been suffering from heart failure, and they've now shared another update on his health. He's been hospitalized after contracting pneumonia, and the release of ICP's new EP, Pug Ugly the Stink Bud, has been postponed as a result. A statement from the duo reads:

What's up juggalos?

We just wanted to briefly address some rumors you might have heard recently regarding our big homie Violent J...

A few weeks ago The Duke was experiencing shortness of breath and went to the emergency room expecting there was an issue with his AFib. The good news is his heart is perfectly fine and healthy. The bad news is, Violent J had pneumonia. But have no fear, he's currently doing really well, and his doctors said he should be able to go home in the next 2 to 3 days. He's feeling better and better with each passing day and right now just soaking in all the much-needed rest and relaxation while enjoying the company of his family. Sometimes it just takes a little pneumonia to remind you slow down and enjoy the little things.

But unfortunately, with Violent J spending most of the last month inside the hospital the planned release of ICP's new EP "Pug Ugly the Stink Bud" has been pushed back to a yet to be determined date. But we assure you, it will be well worth the wait.

Now let’s all send a few extra blessings and some positive karma over to our homie Violent J and help wish him to a full and speedy recovery.