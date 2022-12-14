Insomnium announce tour with Enslaved and Black Anvil, share new song off upcoming LP

Veteran metal bands Insomnium and Enslaved have announced a co-headlining tour tour with support from Black Anvil. Insomnium's ninth LP Anno 1969 is due on February 24 via Century Media, and Enslaved's sixteenth album, Heimdal, comes out the following week on March 3 via Nuclear Blast. Black Anvil released their Season of Mist label debut Regenesis earlier this year. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (12/16) at 10 AM local time.

The tour kicks off in NYC at Irving Plaza on April 5. All dates are listed below.

Alongside the tour announcement, today Insomnium released single "White Christ" featuring Rotting Christ vocalist/guitarist Sakis Tolis. Guitarist Markus Vanhala says, “Heavy & hypnotic! A very Rotting Christ-influenced song, and it was insane that in the end Sakis of Rotting Christ ended up being featured on the song as a vocalist. Can’t wait to see people raise their fists at concerts for this banger,” and bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen continues, “This is Markus Vanhala‘s composition and maybe the heaviest song on the album. Great to have Sakis from Rotting Christ on this track too. Lyrically it is about the mindset of the main antagonist of the story and the religious fervor.” Listen to "White Christ" below.

Also check out videos from the Enslaved and Black Anvil albums below. We've got an exclusive white vinyl variant of Enslaved's album up for pre-order now. For more on Black Anvil, read a new interview with the band on Invisible Oranges.

Insomnium/Enslaved/Black Anvil -- 2023 Tour

04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage