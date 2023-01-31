Inspiral Carpets prep ‘The Complete Singles’ (listen to The Go! Team remix of “This is How it Feels”)

Manchester vets Inspiral Carpets will release new compilation The Complete Singles on March 17 via Mute/BMG. It's the first time that all of the band's singles -- including such UK hits "This is How it Feels," "Dragging Me Down," "Saturn Five," and "I Want You" (featuring Mark E Smith) -- have all been on one album and remastered. The release coincides with the band's UK spring tour and those dates are listed below.

The CD version comes with a bonus disc of classic and new remixes by Fortran 5, Justin Robinson, Paul Van Dyk, Mike Pickering, and more. We've got the premiere of The Go! Team's remix of "This is How it Feels" which give the song more of a carnival disco feel. “This is one of my favourite Inspirals remixes," says keyboardist Clint Boon. "Relatively faithful to the original but with lashings of all the magical elements we love about The Go! Team. I reckon the spirit of Joe Meek was in the studio when The Go! Team did this remix!”

Listen to that remix, watch the video for the original and check out The Complete Singles' artwork and tracklist, below.

The Go! Team release new album The Get Up Sequences Pt 2 this week.

THE COMPLETE SINGLES – VINYL TRACKLISTING

Keep The Circle Around

Butterfly

Joe

Find Out Why

Move

This Is How It Feels

She Comes In The Fall

Biggest Mountain

Weakness

Caravan

Please Be Cruel

Dragging Me Down

Two Worlds Collide

Generations

Bitches Brew

How It Should Be

Saturn 5

I Want You ft Mark E Smith

Uniform

Come Back Tomorrow

You're So Good For Me

Fix Your Smile

Spitfire

Let You Down - Edit - ft John Cooper Clarke

THE COMPLETE SINGLES – CD TRACKLISTING

CD1

CD2

Two Worlds Collide

Generations

Bitches Brew

How It Should Be

Saturn 5

I Want You ft Mark E Smith

Uniform

Come Back Tomorrow

You're So Good For Me

Fix Your Smile

Spitfire

Let You Down - Edit - ft John Cooper Clarke

CD3

Dragging Me Down - Jon Dasilva Remix

This Is How It Feels - The Go! Team Remix*

Caravan - No Windscreen Mix (Justin Robertson)

Generations - Denmark 2 Germany 0 mix (Fortran 5)

Commercial Reign - Rub-A-Dub Mix (Forgemasters)

You're So Good For Me - Like A Tonic Remix (Mark Reeder & Micha Adam)

Dubville - (Chris Nagle)

Two Worlds Collide - The Twelve Inch Mix (Mike Pickering & Paul Heard / M People)

Saturn 5 - High Energy Mix (Paul Van Dyk)

This Is How It Feels - Robbery Mix (PK & Dashboard)

Skidoo - Possession Mix (Justin Robertson)

Bitches Brew - Horse (Fortran 5)

Changes - Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon Remix*

Uniform - Scripka Mix (featuring The Balanescu Quartet)

INSPIRAL CARPETS 2023 TOUR

23 March – Northampton, Roadmender

24 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

25 March – Oxford, 02 Academy

26 March – Brighton, Concorde 2

31 March – Cambridge, Junction

1 April – Manchester, Albert Hall

2 April – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

8 April – Leeds, 02 Academy

13 April – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

14 April – Sheffield, Leadmill

15 April – London, 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

21 April – Coventry, HMV Empire

22 April – Frome, Cheese & Grain

25 May – Holmfirth

26 May – Hull, Welly

27 May – Neighbourhood Festival

15 June – Buckley, Tivoli

16 June – Cardiff, Tramshed

17 June – Sign of the Times Festival

20 July – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys

21 July – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

22 July – Kubix Festival

24 August – Derby, Hairy Dog

25 August – Norwich, Epic Studios

26 August – Victorious Festiva