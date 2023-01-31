Inspiral Carpets prep ‘The Complete Singles’ (listen to The Go! Team remix of “This is How it Feels”)
Manchester vets Inspiral Carpets will release new compilation The Complete Singles on March 17 via Mute/BMG. It's the first time that all of the band's singles -- including such UK hits "This is How it Feels," "Dragging Me Down," "Saturn Five," and "I Want You" (featuring Mark E Smith) -- have all been on one album and remastered. The release coincides with the band's UK spring tour and those dates are listed below.
The CD version comes with a bonus disc of classic and new remixes by Fortran 5, Justin Robinson, Paul Van Dyk, Mike Pickering, and more. We've got the premiere of The Go! Team's remix of "This is How it Feels" which give the song more of a carnival disco feel. “This is one of my favourite Inspirals remixes," says keyboardist Clint Boon. "Relatively faithful to the original but with lashings of all the magical elements we love about The Go! Team. I reckon the spirit of Joe Meek was in the studio when The Go! Team did this remix!”
Listen to that remix, watch the video for the original and check out The Complete Singles' artwork and tracklist, below.
The Go! Team release new album The Get Up Sequences Pt 2 this week.
THE COMPLETE SINGLES – VINYL TRACKLISTING
Keep The Circle Around
Butterfly
Joe
Find Out Why
Move
This Is How It Feels
She Comes In The Fall
Biggest Mountain
Weakness
Caravan
Please Be Cruel
Dragging Me Down
Two Worlds Collide
Generations
Bitches Brew
How It Should Be
Saturn 5
I Want You ft Mark E Smith
Uniform
Come Back Tomorrow
You're So Good For Me
Fix Your Smile
Spitfire
Let You Down - Edit - ft John Cooper Clarke
THE COMPLETE SINGLES – CD TRACKLISTING
CD1
Keep The Circle Around
Butterfly
Joe
Find Out Why
Move
This Is How It Feels
She Comes In The Fall
Biggest Mountain
Weakness
Caravan
Please Be Cruel
Dragging Me Down
CD2
Two Worlds Collide
Generations
Bitches Brew
How It Should Be
Saturn 5
I Want You ft Mark E Smith
Uniform
Come Back Tomorrow
You're So Good For Me
Fix Your Smile
Spitfire
Let You Down - Edit - ft John Cooper Clarke
CD3
Dragging Me Down - Jon Dasilva Remix
This Is How It Feels - The Go! Team Remix*
Caravan - No Windscreen Mix (Justin Robertson)
Generations - Denmark 2 Germany 0 mix (Fortran 5)
Commercial Reign - Rub-A-Dub Mix (Forgemasters)
You're So Good For Me - Like A Tonic Remix (Mark Reeder & Micha Adam)
Dubville - (Chris Nagle)
Two Worlds Collide - The Twelve Inch Mix (Mike Pickering & Paul Heard / M People)
Saturn 5 - High Energy Mix (Paul Van Dyk)
This Is How It Feels - Robbery Mix (PK & Dashboard)
Skidoo - Possession Mix (Justin Robertson)
Bitches Brew - Horse (Fortran 5)
Changes - Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon Remix*
Uniform - Scripka Mix (featuring The Balanescu Quartet)
INSPIRAL CARPETS 2023 TOUR
23 March – Northampton, Roadmender
24 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
25 March – Oxford, 02 Academy
26 March – Brighton, Concorde 2
31 March – Cambridge, Junction
1 April – Manchester, Albert Hall
2 April – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
8 April – Leeds, 02 Academy
13 April – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
14 April – Sheffield, Leadmill
15 April – London, 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
21 April – Coventry, HMV Empire
22 April – Frome, Cheese & Grain
25 May – Holmfirth
26 May – Hull, Welly
27 May – Neighbourhood Festival
15 June – Buckley, Tivoli
16 June – Cardiff, Tramshed
17 June – Sign of the Times Festival
20 July – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys
21 July – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
22 July – Kubix Festival
24 August – Derby, Hairy Dog
25 August – Norwich, Epic Studios
26 August – Victorious Festiva