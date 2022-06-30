Integrity announce first-ever NYC show!! Warthog, Indecision & more opening

Though they recently came close by hitting NJ as part of a Northeast run, metalcore legends Integrity famously do not play NYC (allegedly due to a NYHC-related beef). That is about to change!

Saint Vitus Presents: Integrity with Warthog, Indecision, All Out War, The Fight at Warsaw in Brooklyn on 11/26! This is now announced, and... ON SALE NOW!

Integrity also play Birmingham, AL's Furnace Fest in September.

Integrity recently reissued their first two albums, 1991's Those Who Fear Tomorrow and 1995's Systems Overload, which were remixed, remastered, and produced by Arthur Rizk and feature new artwork by frontman Dwid Hellion and newly recorded drums by Iggor Cavalera (ex-Sepultura, Absent in Body) & Brandon Gallagher (Trace Amount). They came out June 10 via Relapse, and you can get them on colored vinyl (along with other albums) now.

Integrity haven't released an album since 2017's Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, but they've put out some singles, splits, and covers since then. The year after that album, we celebrated the band's 30th anniversary with a career-spanning interview with frontman Dwid Hellion, conducted by Bruce Hardt-Valenzuela.