Integrity playing East Coast one-off with Full of Hell, No/Mas & more

Integrity shows are pretty rare in general, and they haven't played NYC in forever, so it's exciting that they're coming sort of close for a show at Hartford, CT's Webster Underground on March 25 with the stacked support lineup of Full of Hell, No/Mas, Vomit Forth, and Kidnapped. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

At the moment, Integrity's only other upcoming US date is Birmingham, AL's Furnace Fest in September, and their only other upcoming dates in general are London's Desertfest and France's RIIP Fest.

Integrity haven't released an album since 2017's Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, but they've put out some singles, splits, and covers since then. The year after that album, we celebrated the band's 30th anniversary with a career-spanning interview with frontman Dwid Hellion, conducted by Bruce Hardt-Valenzuela.

Full of Hell and No/Mas are also touring together around the time of Full of Hell's tour with Converge, Uniform, and Thou. Full of Hell and No/Mas' tour includes two nights at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar: March 22 (sold out) and March 23 (tickets).

