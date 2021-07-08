Inter Arma add 2nd NYC show w/ Artificial Brain, Withered & Tombs

Genre-defying metal band Inter Arma announced a run of East Coast shows with NY mainstays Artificial Brain, including a date at the soon-to-reopen Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn on November 5, with local death metal supergroup Glorious Depravity (members of Woe, Pyrrhon, and Mutilation Rites). That show is now sold out, so they've added a second night at the same venue, on Thursday, November 4. Joining Inter Arma will be Artificial Brain, Atlanta blackened death metalers Withered, and Brooklyn metal band Tombs. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all of Inter Arma's dates below.

Withered just released a new album, Verloren, and Tombs released their most recent album, Under Sullen Skies, in November. Stream both below.

INTER ARMA/ARTIFICIAL BRAIN: 2021 TOUR

11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

11/06 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

11/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie