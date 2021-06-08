Inter Arma announce East Coast dates w/ Artificial Brain

Genre-defying metal band Inter Arma returned last year with a new covers album, Garbers Days Revisited, featuring their takes on songs by Neil Young, Nine Inch Nails, Tom Petty, Prince, Husker Du, Cro-Mags, Venom, and Ministry. They've now announced they'll play a few East Coast shows this fall, with NY mainstays Artificial Brain. They'll stop in Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia in November; see all dates below.

The Brooklyn date is on November 5 at Saint Vitus, and tickets go on sale soon.

Stream Garbers Days Revisited below.

INTER ARMA/ARTIFICAL BRAIN: 2021 TOUR

11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

11/06 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

11/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie